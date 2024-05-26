DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boxout SOCIALS - Free Bank Holiday Day Party 🌆

The Rainbow Pub
Sun, 26 May, 5:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

500/ 500 Tickets 🆓 Bank Holiday Sunday Motiveee 🌆 Outdoor Courtyard Vibes With Good Food 🤩

Remember Those Days When We Could Link Up 🫂 Vibe To Music 🔊 Meet Good People?

Yeah so were bringing back that SOCIAL CLUB VIBE 👀

🗓 SUNDAY 26TH MAY

⏱️ Time...

This is an 20+ event
Presented by BOXOUT X Good People Good Vibes
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Buxley

Venue

The Rainbow Pub

The Rainbow, 160 High St, Deritend, Birmingham B12 0LD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.