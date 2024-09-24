Top track

Strangers

Then Comes Silence + Cabaret Fantôme + Aux Animaux

Cold Crash
Tue, 24 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€11.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tout public
Présenté par Black Speech Production
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aux Animaux, Cabaret Fantôme, Then Comes Silence

Venue

Cold Crash

4 Rue Du Seil, 44400 Rezé, France
Doors open8:00 pm

