BAKÉKÉ con Fabrizio Rosselli | CIRQUE

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Fri, 10 May, 9:00 pm
TheatreCatania
From €5
About

Se riuscissimo a trasformare le sconfitte in un gioco? È questo l’obiettivo che si pone il signor Bakéké, un clown temerario che si diverte manipolando i secchi in costruzioni geometriche per rallentare il flusso senza fine di una società in continua compe...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Lineup

Venue

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

