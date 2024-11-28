DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Brit Funk Association

229
Thu, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

THE BRIT FUNK ASSOCIATION featuring former members of Beggar & Co, Light of the World, Hi-Tension, Incognito and more.

Formed by pioneers of the music known as Brit Funk, The Brit-Funk Association are a 10 piece collective of musicians featuring ex-member...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by AGMP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.