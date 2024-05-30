Top track

Chris Barron - Rolling Stone

Chris Barron of Spin Doctors

Elkton Music Hall
Thu, 30 May, 8:00 pm
$38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Chris Barron is best known as the lead singer of the Grammy nominated, Rolling Stone cover, hit band Spin Doctors. He wrote the Billboard top tens, “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong”. Spin Doctors just recorded a new record in February and hope...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chris Barron

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be seating?

This show is fully seated

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.