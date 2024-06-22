Top track

Ares Kingdom/Primitive Warfare/Black Eucharist/ Stress Angel

Gold Sounds
Sat, 22 Jun, 7:00 pm
$18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Electric Assault Records Presents: Live at Gold Sounds;44 Wilson Ave off the Morgan L

Ares Kingdom// Primitive Warfare// Black Eucharist // Stress Angel

$15 presale, $20 day of

21+
Presented by Gold Sounds.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ares Kingdom, Primitive Warfare, Stress Angel

Venue

Gold Sounds

44 Wilson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

