DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Embrace

CHALK
Tue, 26 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £32.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Huddersfield natives, Danny and Richard McNamara, formed the band in 1990, later recruiting Mike Heaton and Steven Firth. Their debut album, The Good Will Out (1998), garnered critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase. Despite creative differences with la...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Embrace

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
825 capacity

