Midweek Yoga

PROJECT HOUSE
Tue, 7 May, 10:00 am
WellbeingLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Free Yoga

All events are taking place within Project House, our warehouse events space located behind Galleria.

Food and drink is available from Galleria from 10am onwards.

Takeaway food and drink can be consumed within the event space.

Event space doo...

This is a 14+ event.
Project House presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 am
1000 capacity
