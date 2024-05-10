DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WRAP

The Social
Fri, 10 May, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

WRAP crew are back for part two of this new residency!

Reasonable people playing records: Rosca, Teddy Bones, Voys, Maiko + Eazzze

Earth venue: The Social

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Social.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland St, London W1W 7JD
Doors open8:00 pm

