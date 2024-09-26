DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Elkton Music Hall
Thu, 26 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Zoso

Over the 29 years and over 4500 shows since ZOSO came together as a group in the mid-‘90s, the seemingly tireless quartet continues to earn its well-deserved reputation as being, in the words of The L.A. Times, “head and shoulders above all other Led Zeppe Read more

Event information

Over the 29 years and over 4500 shows since ZOSO came together as a group in the mid-‘90s, the seemingly tireless quartet continues to earn its well-deserved reputation as being, in the words of The L.A. Times, “head and shoulders above all other Led Zeppe...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zoso

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be seats?

There will be seats available for thos that need it because of health or mobility issues.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.