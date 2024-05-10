DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

donut jam 005: NTBM x visuals_ru

Staffordshire St
Fri, 10 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Come join us for donut jam, a night of sonic and visual exploration taking place at Staffordshire St. Edition 005 brings us the music of Not To Be Missed fused with the sights of visuals_ru, followed by our usual jam late into the night, hosted by Hillary...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Staffordshire St.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Staffordshire St

49 Staffordshire Street, Peckham, London, SE15 5TJ, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

