Night Tapes

Rough Trade Bristol
Wed, 11 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsBristol
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

London, genre-blending, multi-fidelity recordings and honest reflection contribute to their atmospheric soundscapes that ultimately make for fresh and envelope-pushing dream pop. Night Tapes take inspiration from both their lived experience in the world th...

14+ (Under 16s accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Bristol Beacon.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Night Tapes

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

