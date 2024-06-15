Top track

Mind-Matter: Township Rebellion & Einmusik

The Chocolate Factory
Sat, 15 Jun, 10:00 pm
About

Join us for a memorable night brimming with euphoric tunes, pulsating rhythms, and an extraordinary show featuring Germany's melodic techno acts, Township Rebellion and Einmusik, on June 15 at The Chocolate Factory.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Mind-Matter.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Township Rebellion, Einmusik, Melissa XYZ and 1 more

Venue

The Chocolate Factory

70 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

