DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Non Stop Pop - Every Thursday

Queen Of Hoxton
Thu, 8 Aug, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Non Stop Pop - Every Thursday

FREE ENTRY - 9PM - 2AM Djs playing your favourite pop bangers, one hit wonders and cheesy hits on our ground floor.

Expect to hear

Britney Spears / Beyonce / Dua Lipa / Calvin Harris / Rihanna / Drake / Taylor Swift / Madon...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Queen of Hoxton.
No health documentation needed
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Queen Of Hoxton

1 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3JX
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.