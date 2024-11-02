Top track

Esteman & Daniela Spalla - Te Alejas Más De Mí

Esteman

Sala Villanos
Sat, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
From €22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Esteman es un cantante, compositor y músico aclamado internacionalmente, conocido por su distintiva música encantadora, energizante y muy adictiva. Nacido en Colombia, donde encontró su voz musical y se convirtió en una figura destacada de la escena musica...

Todos los públicos, menores acompañados.
Organizado por CHARCO.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Esteman

Venue

Sala Villanos

Calle De Bernardino Obregón 18, 28012 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

