Top track

The Verve - Bitter Sweet Symphony

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Verve Pipe

Robert's Westside
Sat, 3 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
From $42.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Verve - Bitter Sweet Symphony
Got a code?

About The Verve Pipe

With a reputation for spectacular live performances, the multi-platinum alternative rock band The Verve Pipe are recognized worldwide for their radio hits Photograph, Hero, Happiness Is, Never Let You Down and the #1 smash single The Freshmen.

In addition Read more

Event information

Robert's Westside Presents:

THE VERVE PIPE
w/ Guest

GA / Standing Room Only: $35 + Service Fees
Reserved Seating + GA: $45 + Service Fees.

GA/SRO tickets do not include reserved seating. There will be limited GA/SRO seating available for the concert...

This is a 21+ event (Under 21 w/ Parent / Guardian).
Presented by Robert's Westside.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Verve Pipe

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.