Uni Boys, The Smashing Times and Lightheaded

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Sat, 8 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

This is a 21+ event. You are invited to an evening of Uni Boys, The Smashing Times and Lightheaded on the patio.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Permanent Records Roadhouse.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Uni Boys, The Smashing Times, Lightheaded

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

