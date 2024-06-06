DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Popular Kids Club: An Outdoor Comedy Show

The Offbeat
6 Jun - 7 Jun
ComedyAlhambra
$10.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A night of laughter and fun with your favorite Popular kids.

NOTE: Despite the name, all are welcome, including the unpopular.

Hosted by America's favorite handsome boy Luke Wienecke!

Produced by Heather Donaldson, Luke Wienecke, and Spencer Rollings. P...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Popular Kids Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Maria Bamford, Biniam Bizuneh, Laura Peek and 1 more

Venue

The Offbeat

6316 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90042, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Venue Information

This show is held outdoors on the patio of The Offbeat Bar in Highland Park.

Permanent Records Roadhouse is a bar so attendees must be 21+.

Parking Information

Street parking only.

We recommend carpooling with friends or using Lyft or Uber on nights that the show is sold out as parking does get difficult.

How does seating work?

Combination of seating and standing room.

We highly encourage attendees to arrive early to grab a spot. Once seats are claimed, the venue is standing room. Please feel free to bring blankets to sit picnic style.

Do you have listening devices available?

ADA Compliant Listening Devices Are Available Upon Request. Simply ask at the bar.

Is your lineup set in stone?

Lineup is always confirmed but always subject to change. Life happens and our performers are human.

Anything else I should know?

POPULAR KIDS CLUB is an indie outdoor comedy show every 1st + 3rd Thursday of every month. Produced by Heather Donaldson, Luke Wienecke, and Spencer Rollins, and photographed by Oscar Mendoza.

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.