DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LINEUP TBA!
A night of laughter and fun with your favorite Popular kids.
NOTE: Despite the name, all are welcome, including the unpopular.
Hosted by America's favorite handsome boy Luke Wienecke!
Produced by Heather Donaldson, Luke Wienecke, and Spence...
This show is held outdoors on the patio of Permanent Records Roadhouse in Glassell Park.
Permanent Records Roadhouse is a bar so attendees must be 21+.
Street parking only.
There is typically ample parking on Cypress before 7:30 PM. We recommend carpooling with friends or using Lyft or Uber on nights that the show is sold out as parking does get difficult.
Combination of seating and standing room.
We highly encourage attendees to arrive early to grab a spot. Once seats are claimed, the venue is standing room. Please feel free to bring blankets to sit picnic style.
Permanent Records offers a killer happy hour before the show starts so you can grab a drink at happy hour while you settle in, a papusa from Salvamex next door, or even sandwiches around the corner at The Heights Deli!
Once in a while, Popular Kids Club will partner with a vendor to do food pop-ups. We'll let you know ahead of time!
Permanent does not mind if you bring food to the show outdoors - please just don't leave behind a mess :)
ADA Compliant Listening Devices Are Available Upon Request. Simply ask at the bar.
Lineup is always confirmed but always subject to change. Life happens and our performers are human.
POPULAR KIDS CLUB is an indie outdoor comedy show every 1st + 3rd Thursday of every month. Produced by Heather Donaldson, Luke Wienecke, and Spencer Rollins, and photographed by Oscar Mendoza.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.