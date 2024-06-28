Top track

Percolate x Origins: Nicola Cruz

Night Tales
Fri, 28 Jun, 5:00 pm
DJLondon
Selling fast
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Nicola Cruz

An interest in ancestral Latin American cosmology runs through the music of Ecuadorian music producer Nicola Cruz. His creative process entails an attentive search for the living roots and rituals that are part of his South American identity – its Andean a Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

We team up with Origins to bring Ecuadorian DJ and producer, Nicola Cruz to Night Tales for a night of Andean cosmology and sun soaked groovy, dub-laden house on the 28th June.

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Percolate and Origins.
Lineup

Nicola Cruz

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
800 capacity

