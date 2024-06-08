DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bala + Pinpilinpussies + Clara Rigby Dj

PARAL·LEL 62
Sat, 8 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€19.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

UNIVERS PARAL·LEL es el nuevo ciclo de conciertos de Paral·lel 62, una serie de coincidencias musicales que revelan la personalidad ecléctica de la sala. El primero de estos encuentros será con Bala, el dúo gallego de guitarra y batería que con su directo...

Los menores de 16 años pueden acceder acompañados de padre/madre/tutor legal
Organizado por P62.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bala, Clara Rigby

Venue

PARAL·LEL 62

Av. del Paral·lel, 62, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.