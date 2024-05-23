Top track

La Bringue - BOOTY PARTY + TWERK CONTEST - Lyon

Les salons du NH
Thu, 23 May, 9:30 pm
PartyLyon
From €13

About

La Bringue et Girls In Lyon reviennent pour une soirée déchainée sous le thème du booty !! Au programme :

À 21h30

🍑 Un concours de twerk hosté par Fleur, Twerk Queen 2023 👑

🥇15 participantes déterminées à finir sur le podium pour remporter leurs prix...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Bringue et Girls in Lyon.
Venue

Les salons du NH

6 Rue Henri Barbusse, 69008 Lyon, France
Doors open9:30 pm

