DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Luvre47

Carlswerk Victoria
Fri, 27 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsKöln
€33.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LUVRE47 steht für modernen Straßenrap aus dem Süden Neuköllns. Er versteht es, Wortwitz mit Ignoranz zu kombinieren.

Clever verpackt LUVRE47 Gesellschaftskritik in eigenen Erfahrungen. LUVRE47 lässt seine Kunst für sich sprechen und sagt über seine...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von prime entertainment GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LUVRE47

Venue

Carlswerk Victoria

Schanzenstraße 6-20, 51063 Köln, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

