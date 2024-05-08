DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Heures Heureuses : 8 Mai

DARWIN
Wed, 8 May, 6:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €6
About

NOUVELLE SEMAINE, NOUVELLE DATE DES HH

Le soleil fait son grand retour et avec lui, nos mercredis soirs s'illuminent avec les Heures Heureuses.

Prêts à rallumer votre mercredi ? On vous attend !

Tout public
Présenté par Darwin.
Lineup

Venue

DARWIN

87 Quai des Queyries, 33100 Bordeaux, France
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends11:45 pm

