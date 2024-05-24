DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On May 24th, the stars align Memorial weekend for a special journey through space and time with DJ maestro Danny Tenaglia, musclecars, and Rissa Garcia. FROM HERE TO ETERNITY immerses you in a multi-room fusion of disco dimensions, house rhyth***...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.