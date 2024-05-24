Top track

Serious Intention - You Don't Know

From Here to Eternity

Sugar Hill Disco
Fri, 24 May, 10:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
From $62.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On May 24th, the stars align Memorial weekend for a special journey through space and time with DJ maestro Danny Tenaglia, musclecars, and Rissa Garcia. FROM HERE TO ETERNITY immerses you in a multi-room fusion of disco dimensions, house rhyth***...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by An Arm & A Leg.
Lineup

1
Danny Tenaglia, musclecars, Rissa Garcia and 1 more

Venue

Sugar Hill Disco

217 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11205, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

