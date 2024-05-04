DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

THE Y2k Parrty - Latin & Reggaeton Classics Event

EVOL NIGHTCLUB
Sat, 4 May, 10:00 pm
New York
From Free
NO BS! Just Perreo!

No lo pienses dos veces!

Follow us for MORE ! @PERREOPARRTY

THE Y2K Parrty is BACK!

Special pop up at EVOL Nightclub.

Music by:

CAMILO TORO

CHRIS THE KIDD

DJ SMOOTH

Dress up in your best 1990s & 2000s fashion!

Cinco De Mayo !!...

This is a 21+ event (no photos of ID accepted).
Presented by Perreo Parrty, Crust Nation & Vida Moderna.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

2 Thompson Street, New York City, New York 10013, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

