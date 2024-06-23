Top track

KULTURR - Dimanche

Parc André Citroën
Sun, 23 Jun, 2:00 pm
GigsParis
From €45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

KSF Special Stage : KULTURR, Korean Hip Hop/ RnB Stage pendant le K-Street Festival organisé par Primetime.

► ARTISTES

• Gemini, Blasé, Mirani

► PLANNING

• 14:00 // Entrée VIP + Photos avec artistes (groupe de 5pax)

• 14:50 // Entrée Early Access

• 1...

Tout public
Présenté par Primetime.
Lineup

Blase, GEMINI

Venue

Parc André Citroën

2 Rue Cauchy, 75015 París, Francia
Doors open2:00 pm

