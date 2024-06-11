Top track

Sorriso (Milano Dateo)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Calcutta + 1ère partie

L'Olympia
Tue, 11 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sorriso (Milano Dateo)
Got a code?

About

Figure de proue de l’indie pop italienne de ces dix dernières années, CALCUTTA et ses mélodies accrocheuses racontent depuis 4 albums des histoires d’amour, de mélancolie et de solitude qui rencontrent un succès massif en Italie, mais aussi dans le monde e...

Présenté par Corida.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Calcutta

Venue

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.