ALBOROSIE & Shengen Clan: London Live Outdoor Show

Fox & Firkin
Sat, 10 Aug, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We welcome Italian Reggae Ambassador, ALBOROSIE, for a daytime outdoors show.

Born Alberto Dascola in Sicily, Alborosie has made a name for himself as a prominent figure in the reggae scene. As the frontman of the legendary Reggae National Tickets and a p...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alborosie

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open12:00 pm

