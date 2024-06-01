DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FringeMI - SONNO, spettacolo + meditazione

Il Circolino
Sat, 1 Jun, 9:00 pm
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Spettacolo teatrale “Sonno” di Nicola Bizzarri seguito da un incontro di “Meditazione sul sonno profondo” a cura di Dina Nerino

SONNO - Paure e deliri notturni

Ogni notte, ognuno di noi, chiude gli occhi, dimentica completamente ciò che lo circonda e i...

Presentato da PaT - Passi Teatrali.

Il Circolino

Via San Faustino 5, 20134 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

