Jive Talk

Lily's Snack Bar
Wed, 8 May, 7:30 pm
$9.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Hailed as “retro nerd-core supreme mother f*ckers”, Nashville based Jive Talk began making a name for themselves through their high energy live performances. They are known for their anthemic, synth-rock sound and have been featured on Spotify's Fresh Fin...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Lily's Snack Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Galloway, Jive Talk

Venue

Lily's Snack Bar

455 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

