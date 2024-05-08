DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hailed as “retro nerd-core supreme mother f*ckers”, Nashville based Jive Talk began making a name for themselves through their high energy live performances. They are known for their anthemic, synth-rock sound and have been featured on Spotify's Fresh Fin...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.