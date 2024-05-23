DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

99Ginger x Fête (With Love)

FVTVR
Thu, 23 May, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rejoignez-nous au FVTVR, à Paris, pour la série mensuelle Fete (With Love), apportez vos sifflets et vos drapeaux, et laissez d’exprimer votre liberté au rythme de soirées où l'histoire rencontre la nouveauté, et la célébration devient libération. " (With...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Rafinerie.
Lineup

99GINGER

Venue

FVTVR

34 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm
1000 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.