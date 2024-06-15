DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Flamenco Express

The Courtyard Theatre
Sat, 15 Jun, 7:30 pm
ArtLondon
From £14.30
Flamenco Express returns to Britain with a new cargo of raw talent – with ‘sizzling soloist’ La Joaquina, guitar virtuoso Chris Clavo, the massive vocal presence of Antonio El Pola; plus the power and grace of Victor Fernandez, hot from the hottest Madrid...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Flamenco Express
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Flamenco Express

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open7:00 pm

