BG Messengers: "Listen to the music"

La (2) de Apolo
Thu, 6 Jun, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rindiendo homenaje a algunas de las grandes bandas de los años 70, que se convirtieron en el acompañamiento indispensable a las ansias de cambio de unas jóvenes generaciones que rompían definitivamente con las convenciones sociales y culturales imperantes....

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padre
Organizado por PRODUCCIÓ MUSICAL AMBSENSE S.L.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La (2) de Apolo

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 107, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

