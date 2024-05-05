DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

POP UP: Bank Holiday All Dayer in Shoreditch

Strongroom Bar
Sun, 5 May, 3:00 pm
POP UP is an all new all-dayer from Gotobeat in collaboration with The Strongroom Bar featuring emerging pop artists (synth, electro, alt, indie, etc).

Gotobeat and Strongroom will be throwing you a bank holiday party you won’t forget, with live music sta...

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Zoë Zohar, Lewis Kelly, Freddie Joon

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
300 capacity

