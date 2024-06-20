DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Village Presents, Brooklyn Reggae, and Raised Fist present the Brooklyn Reggae Cruise! Join us on June 20th, 2024 as we set sail aboard the Liberty Belle for an unforgettable evening of music, specially curated Brooklyn Reggae cruise. Featuring SunDub with...
RAIN OR SHINE!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.