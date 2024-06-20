Top track

SunDub - Close To Me

Brooklyn Reggae Cruise

Liberty Belle
Thu, 20 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$41.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Village Presents, Brooklyn Reggae, and Raised Fist present the Brooklyn Reggae Cruise! Join us on June 20th, 2024 as we set sail aboard the Liberty Belle for an unforgettable evening of music, specially curated Brooklyn Reggae cruise. Featuring SunDub with...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Village Presents & Brooklyn Reggae
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pilfers, SunDub

Venue

Liberty Belle

299 South Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

FAQs

Rain?

RAIN OR SHINE!

