Official Pond After-Party feat. GUM DJ

Heartbreakers
Tue, 24 Sept, 10:45 pm
GigsSouthampton
£9.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
POND are coming to Southampton on September 24 and throwing a very special after party at Heartbreakers to celebrate the first show of their tour, featuring a DJ set from the one-and-only GUM (aka Jay Watson)

GUM:

Founding member of POND, Jay Watson (aka...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Psychedelia.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Doors open10:45 pm
100 capacity

