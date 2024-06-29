Top track

Tchami & Malaa - When The Beat Bang

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NO REDEMPTION | Downtown El Paso

Downtown El Paso
Sat, 29 Jun, 6:00 pm
DJEl Paso
From $48.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tchami & Malaa - When The Beat Bang
Got a code?

About

Join us in the streets of Downtown El Paso on Saturday, June 29th for the return of NO REDEMPTION!

#NOREDEMPTIONelpaso

All ages
Presented by J&K Present.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Downtown El Paso

Downtown El Paso, Texas 79901, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.