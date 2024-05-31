Top track

Georgia Cécile & Fraser Urquhart - I'm Afraid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cocktail Swing ft. Fraser Urquhart (1st House)

The Piano Bar Soho
Fri, 31 May, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Georgia Cécile & Fraser Urquhart - I'm Afraid
Got a code?

About

This week at The Piano Bar Soho features the incredible Scottish pianist and rising star on the London Jazz scene, Fraser Urquhart. Immerse yourself in the soulful and elegant straight-ahead jazz crafted with profound passion by his intricate trio featurin...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fraser Urquhart

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.