England Vs Serbia: Euros 2024 Screening

The Old Queens Head
Sun, 16 Jun, 7:00 pm
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us as England launch their Euros 2024 campaign with a head to head with Serbia.

We will be showing all the matches in the Three Lions journey live on our big screens.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Old Queens Head.
The Old Queens Head

44 Essex Rd, London N1 8LN
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

