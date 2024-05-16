DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Carmen Christopher (EARLY SHOW)

Sleeping Village
Thu, 16 May, 7:00 pm
ComedyChicago
$21.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
$15 Adv + Fees | 21+

This is a partially seated, partially standing room only event. First come, first served.

Carmen Christopher returns home to Chicago for a taping of his new stand up special. Produced by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin and VEEPS. Taping...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

