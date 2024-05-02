Top track

Thelonious Monk - Dinah (Take 2)

Giants of Bebop: Monk Edition (2nd House)

The Piano Bar Soho
Thu, 2 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Immerse yourself in the evocative melodies of the Nico Widdowson Trio, a piano ensemble redefining jazz classics with finesse. Led by Nico Widdowson, their artistry promises an evening of refined musical exploration, inviting you to experience the magic of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nico Widdowson

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

