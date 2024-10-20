Top track

HEAVY RAIN

GHØSTKID

The Garage
Sun, 20 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

GHØSTKID’s music is a headlong dive into darkness and aggression. It aligns on new paradigms: baring its teeth while keeping a sense for catchy melodies. GHØSTKID is the new namesake of Sebastian “Sushi“ Biesler (formerly Eskimo Callboy) and a conspiracy o...

This is a 14+ event (Under 16's accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Born Again Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ghøstkid

Venue

The Garage

20-22 Highbury Cres, London N5 1RD
Doors open6:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

