Marla Wallace + Maria Benz

La Boule Noire
Fri, 31 May, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Marla Wallace c'est quoi ? Une sacro sainte union entre rap, néo R'nB, jungle et Uk Bass. En bref, Nia Archives et les Tribe Called Quest se servent un B-52's en compagnie de Ol'dirty Bastard. Sa voix tranchante et son flow smooth à souhait surfe sur ce mé...

Tout public
Présenté par DOGGO AGOSTINO
Lineup

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

