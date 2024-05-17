Top track

Motorcycle - As The Rush Comes - Gabriel & Dresden Chillout Mix

Gabriel & Dresden - Kinetic Cinema EP Tour

La Otra
Fri, 17 May, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
From $28.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🎶 Gabriel & Dresden’s Kinetic Cinema Tour Arrives to Miami! 🎶

Join us on May 17th at La Otra for a special night with our Anjuna family.

Limited tickets—grab yours now!

This is an 21+ event
Apex Presents x Pitch Park
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Luccio, Gabriel & Dresden, Greg White

Venue

La Otra

55 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, Florida 33137, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

