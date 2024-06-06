Top track

MC Lars - Flow Like Poe

MC Lars & Schaffer The Darklord

The Silverlake Lounge
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
Los Angeles
$17

About

For over twenty years, MC Lars has built a fanbase across the US, the UK and the rest of Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. In addition to touring, he has performed at Carnegie Hall, South by Southwest, San Diego Comic-Con, Slam Dunk, Truck Festiva...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Silverlake Lounge LLC
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MC Lars, Schaffer The Darklord

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

