Rose Hotel + Spencer Thomas (of Futurebirds)

Eulogy
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:00 pm
$21.49

Eulogy Presents: Rose Hotel + Spencer Thomas (of Futurebirds)

Thursday, June 13th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Rose Hotel

Rose Hotel’s label debut A Pawn Surrender sees Atlanta-based singer, songwriter, and m...

All ages
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Rose Hotel, Spencer Thomas

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

