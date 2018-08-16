Top track

Children Of The Internet - Ezra Collective Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wild Fields

Earlham Park
16 Aug - 18 Aug
GigsNorwich
From £50.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Children Of The Internet - Ezra Collective Remix
Got a code?

About

Wild Fields Festival are bringing two days of the best new music - from UK Jazz and neo-soul to alt-indie, electronic and post-punk to Earlham Park, Norwich on 16th & 17th August!

EZRA COLLECTIVE ANNOUNCED AS FRIDAY HEADLINER! Alongside an incredible line...

All Ages - Under 16s must be accompanied by a parent / guardian aged 21+ (1:1)
Presented by JOY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

7
Ezra Collective, Sampa The Great, Nubya Garcia and 7 more

Venue

Earlham Park

Earlham Park, Norwich, England NR4 7TQ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.