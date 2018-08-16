DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wild Fields Festival are bringing two days of the best new music - from UK Jazz and neo-soul to alt-indie, electronic and post-punk to Earlham Park, Norwich on 16th & 17th August!
EZRA COLLECTIVE ANNOUNCED AS FRIDAY HEADLINER! Alongside an incredible line...
