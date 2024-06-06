DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

180 minutes with Function (live)

ZENNER
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€16.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After six outstanding 180 minutes nights with .VRIL, Mathew Jonson, Out Of Place Artefacts, Multiples, Dasha Rush & Kangding Ray and Rrose we are now embarking on the 7th edition on Thursday, June 6th.

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von ZENNER
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Function, Sarah Wreath

Venue

ZENNER

Alt-Treptow 15, 12435 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

